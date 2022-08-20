Musicathon 2022: The well-known Musicathon, a two-day musical festival set against Bir’s breathtaking Dhauladhar mountain range, returns for the eighth time in all its splendour. The event, which will include an intriguing collaboration of around 12 Indie musicians sharing their shared love of music with travellers and storytellers from all across the nation, is scheduled to take place in Bir, Himachal Pradesh in October.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst LIVE: Landslide At Mandi; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In 4 Other Districts

Date: 1st & 2nd October 2022

Price Details of Musicathon:

Single Day Pass: INR 1800

Two Days Pass: INR 3000

Music Pass & Camping: INR 5000

Musicathon’s Lush Green Venue – Bir, Himachal Pradesh

The campground is located in a quiet area of the village. Only 1 mile separates it from the paragliding landing area and 1.5 km from the private bus stop. With a 6 Kanal size, there is plenty of room to find your favourite hiding places. The home offers unparalleled views of the sun setting.

Artist Line-up For Musicathon

The headliner of the two-day music festival is music composer and singer, Nilotpal Bora. The fascinating line-up includes musicians Punit Singh, Jatin Sharma and singer-songwriter Arjan Singh are sure to captivate the audience with their soulful voices. Singer and composer, Priyansh Paliwal aka Maskhara and alternative rock band, Khalnayak will make the attendees groove to their beats. The event will also witness curated sets by independent artists such as Himanshu Chavan, Khwabida, Bittle Singh, 2 Capso and many more for an unforgettable musical weekend.

About The Music Festival of Mountain

Musicathon is a singular music festival that was launched in 2019. It is the ideal fusion of camping, travel, and music. It is a distinctive platform designed to highlight the abilities of up-and-coming independent musicians among music lovers and tourists of various countries. With its intriguing schedule, the eighth edition promises to elevate this festival’s current iteration.

Travel enthusiasts excited much?