Dehradun: After hundreds of tourists were seen flocking the scenic hill station Mussoorie, the Dehradun district administration has now introduced strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infection in the hill station.

Recently, a shocking video clip, which went viral, showed hundreds of people thronging at Mussoorie's Kempty waterfalls and flouting the Covid-19 protocols. In the wake of that, on Friday, Dehradun DM Ashish Srivastava announced a slew of Covid-related protocols to be strictly followed by the tourists entering the hill station.

Latest Covid guidelines for Mussoorie

According to a report, now tourists will not be allowed to enter Mussoorie without negative RT-PCR report, e-registration of guest and an advance hotel booking proof.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Yogendra Singh Rawat told HT that, “During weekends the tourists coming from outside the state to Mussoorie would have to produce negative RT-PCR report with mandatory registration on government portal and documents of their hotel booking at Kuthal Gate check post. Only those having these documents would be allowed.”

The tourist influx to Mussoorie has also been capped. “Only 50% of the tourists of the total capacity in the popular tourist spots of Mussoorie including Company Garden, Mall Road and others would be allowed on weekends,” Rawat added.

Other than these Covid-related measures, the senior police officer also said that the local police would also put a barrier near another popular tourist spot of Sahastradhara near Dehradun on weekends in a bid to control the crowd.