Mussoorie’s Magical Winterline Carnival Is Here! Experience A Never Seen Like Before Phenomema. Deets Inside

This winter get ready to experience a magical sight in Mussoorie. The Winterline carnival is back after 2 years of hiatus. Check dates, venues and other details here

Mussoorie's Magical Winterline Carnival Is Here! Experience A Never Seen Like Before Phenomema. Deets Inside (Image: utsav.gov.in)

Mussoorie Winterline Carnival 2022: Earth is nothing short of a magical land,. The scenic landscapes, lush meadows, mesmerising skylines and bounties of nature, there is so much to capture, enjoy and remember. Speaking of scenic scapes, this winter get ready to experience a magical sight in Mussoorie. The Winterline carnival is back after 2 years of hiatus.

What is winterline?

Winterline refers to the dark false horizon that is formed in the winter at certain places around the world. It is visible from certain mountainous destinations in India and the Swiss Alps. In India, you can see it at Landour, Mussoorie, Doon Valley and Mizoram, to name a handful. This is the reason the festival in Mussoorie also gets its name.

What to expect at the Mussoorie Winterline Carnival

In the last week of December, the carnival will welcome tourists from across the globe, visiting to experience the winterline phenomenon. The carnival will be a confluence of local culture, food and nature trails. Enjoy heritage walks, performances by local as well as folk artistes, stargazing through the night, paragliding, skating, bungee and jumping. Local, traditional food and stalls selling clothes and handicrafts will add to the experience. Children will also be entertained by the puppet show performances that have been lined up for guests. What’s more, make the most of hilly winters with campfire nights across Mussoorie, organised specially for you!

Dates, Venues:

Date: December 25- December 30

Venue: Mall Road