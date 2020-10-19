Are you planning to visit North East India in the next few days? If yes, this news for you. The Northeastern states of India have issued quarantine guidelines for air travellers who are planning to visit these regions. Also Read - Mumbai Travel News: COVID-19 Testing Facility Available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport for Passengers and People Dropping by

As per the latest quarantine guidelines shared by the Regional Executive Director of Airports Authority of India for the North East Region on Twitter, visitors who will be leaving the states within 72 hours need not remain in quarantine. However, those planning to stay longer may have to stay in isolation for at least 10 days. Each North East Indian states have issued different guidelines. Check them out below for yourself. Also Read - Domestic Travel Latest News: IndiGo to Charge Rs 100 Service Fee if Passengers Opt For Check-in at Airport Counters