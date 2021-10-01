Kohima: Considered as one of the most renowned celebrations of Nagas, during this festival, every year people of Nagaland gather in huge numbers for merry-making and frolic in the form of drinking, singing, dancing and relishing traditional cuisines of the state. Interestingly, Hornbill Festival is making a comeback this year after a gap of one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Nagaland Announces 'Unlock-6' From Sep 17; Schools To Reopen For Classes 5-10 From Oct 1

With decline in coronavirus cases, the Nagaland government is gearing up to organise the Hornbill festival this year from December one, a senior official said on Friday.

Scroll down to know more about this unique festival of Nagaland, when it is celebrated and more.

All You Need to Know About Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival

This age-old festival is celebrated during the month of December every year in the state. For those of you who don’t know, this is one of the largest celebrations of the indigenous warrior tribes of Nagaland. The Nagas have a rich tradition of maintaining their unique heritage and customs. Especially for this reason, travellers from across the places throng this place during this festival so that they can experience the uniqueness of this tribe and spend some time with the locals to understand their culture first-hand.

Recently a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Neiphiu Rio, the Chief Minister of Nagaland to review the COVID situation in the state. Reportedly, the Nagaland Tourism Department had reached out to all Tribal organizations in the state, and had invited them to a meeting at the Directorate of Tourism Kohima.

The Hornbill festival is held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, located around 12 kilometers from the capital of the Nagaland, Kohima.

The Uniqueness of the Festival

In addition to their attractive and colorful traditional ceremonial attire, which is unique for each tribe, there are multi-colored spears, Dao’s with dyed goat’s hair and more. The exotic headgears and ivory armlets are among other famous traditional things of Nagas, which are highlights of the show. Historically, the fighters earlier had to prove their bravery to wear these.

This internationally recognised festival is organized by State Tourism and Arts and Culture Department, Government of Nagaland annually. The fiesta is celebrated to encourage inter-tribal harmony and promote colorful local culture and traditions in the state.

In the past it was celebrated from December 1 to 10, nonetheless, the official said that the number of days for the festival this time would soon be finalised by the state government.

Moreover, ahead of the Hornbill festival, the state would also be hosting International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the first time at the same venue from November 28 to 30. It is organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism for promotion of tourism in the North East region by showcasing the culture and tradition of eight northeastern states, including Sikkim, the senior official told PTI.

All laid down Covid-19 protocols and Standard Operating Procedures would be strictly adhered during the ITM and also the Hornbill Festival, the official said.

Have you ever been to Nagaland to witness this colourful festival?

(With inputs from PTI)