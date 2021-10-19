Nainital: The incessant rain, cloudburst and flooding in several parts of Uttarakhand continue to wreak havoc in the hilly state for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. At least 17 deaths were reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as copious rainfall continued to lash various parts of the Himalayan state, especially the Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.Also Read - Want Free Air Travel to Ayodhya? Take Part in Madhya Pradesh Government's Ramayana Quiz

Nainital was cut off from the rest of the state with three roads leading to the popular tourist spot blocked due to a series of landslides. Several people are now feared trapped, ANI reported.

A cloudburst was reported in Ramgarh area of the Nainital district. Meanwhile videos tweeted by news agency ANI showed the Naini Lake, one of the main tourist attractions in the hilly state, overflowing and inundating roads, flooding the iconic Mall Road that runs parallel to the lake.

Watch Videos Here:

#Uttarakhand Nainital lake’s water is on level with the lower Mall Road near the Tallital area. Non-stop rainfall since yesterday has disrupted lives across the state with several landslides & deaths reported. Hope this ends soon, it’s quite scary! pic.twitter.com/QJa24kSjaq — Noman Siddiqui (@nomansiddiqui) October 18, 2021

Naina devi temple n Mall Road in Nainital flooded as water level of Naini lake rises . Rains for three days more expected @nagarkoti @pahado_say_hain @basantark pic.twitter.com/OIBOBJqHam — wakeupchandigarh (@wakeupchandiga1) October 18, 2021

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

While further details of the incident are awaited, teams of police and administration have reportedly been rushed to the spot, according to the news reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation.

The development comes as Nainital, along with several other districts of Uttarakhand, has been receiving copious rainfall for over 24 hours.

Notably, authorities have advised Char Dham pilgrims to delay their journey until the weather improves as a precautionary measure. The movement of vehicles to the Himalayan temples have also been suspended. Regular prayers at the four Himalayan temples are continuing and pilgrims staying there are safe, a Devasthanam Board official told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile schools, colleges and other educational institutions across Uttarakhand remained shut Monday, while a ban has been imposed on trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state, including the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and various forest divisions, till Tuesday as a precautionary measure, reported PTI.

Also, travellers take note, the district-level Khel Mahakumbh events scheduled to be held at parade and pavilion grounds in Dehradun on October 18-19 will now be held on October 24-25.

As the state battles to regain a measure of control, the operation of vehicles to Himalayan temples has been temporarily suspended. In addition, passenger vehicles cannot cross the bridge over the Chandrabhaga river or ford the Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers.

(With inputs from news agencies)