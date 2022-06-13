New Delhi: Eco-tourism has been the new trend in the tourism sector, especially in the wake of the alarming climate perils that we are in. The Indian tourism industry is progressing by developing and promoting new eco-tourism destinations across the sub-continent. And, one such move is in pipeline in Delhi as well. The infamous, Najafgarh drain will soon be converted into a stunning eco-tourism park. Once proposed to be a bird sanctuary, this 57 km long drain flows in regions of Delhi-NCR.Also Read - 5 Peaceful Hillside Retreats Near Noida You Can Escape This June

This unkempt drain flows and merges with Yamuna Rivers polluting it with its sewage ridden water. It originates from the Najafgarh Jheel (lake) which has an extension to River Sahibi. The main reason behind the drain pollution is the release of untreated sewage water into the water body from the nearby areas.

Considering the various facets surrounding the degradation of the waterbody, the Delhi government has already commenced its plans rejuvenate the place and make it a scenic scape again.

New Development Plan

The massive drain will be developed in a way that it can support multiple recreational activities. The government has plans to bring in water activities like refreshing boat rides or thrilling water sports. The embankment will be landscaped and adorned with ornamental and aesthetically appealing trees in close proximity to the area. This would lead to a complete makeover of the surrounding environment. The government might as well capitalise on the beautification especially during the monsoon when the vegetation will be in its full bloom. Concerned officials have been directed to install meshes of varied densities at various places to intercept the flow of silt and solid waste into the drain. Measures will be taken to ensure that the Najafgarh drain has the ideal depth of water to serve as a moving reservoir, help raise groundwater level and befit to become a spot for water activities.

Water sports might allure more tourists which means more human-based activities. While eco-friendly tourism is the deal, not everyone plays by the rule diligently. The flocking of the crowd could lead to the production of more waste which could further render the beautified water body dirty again.

Another obstacle is the overgrowth of large swathes of hyacinth that are clogging the water. Currently, earth-remover machines are in place which removes the hyacinth but dumps them again on the embankment and often the waste flows into the water again. Therefore, strict measures still need to be promulgated to keep such contradictions in check.

Tracing its history, the drain was widened to channel the flow of the Sahibi River which caused floods in the 1960s. It became a flood-controlling drain that was linked to the Najafgarh lake. It was once famous for its wildlife, waterbirds, and wetland ecosystem, but in contradiction, today it is one of the most heavily polluted water bodies in the national capital.