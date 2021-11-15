New Delhi: Namaste Holidays has announced the opening of its latest Hospitality venture Namaste Dwaar – The Gateway to Rural India. An eco-friendly, luxury, wellness destination providing ancient Indian natural healing therapies with rural life experiences. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Kill Your Anytime 'Bhook' on Train With IRCTC ECatering Service | How to Order Online

Namaste Holidays Introduces Namaste Dwaar And The Healing Village in Mansurpur

Spread over twelve acres of farmlands, and under a two-hour drive from New Delhi, Namaste Dwaar is exactly a midway destination between Delhi and Uttarakhand on NH-58, Delhi – Haridwar Highway, Mansurpur, Uttar Pradesh. This unique luxury hotel is the first-of-its-kind offering authentic and personalized wellness treatments in the lush green countryside. Also Read - Perfect! No Dowry or Lavish Weddings in THIS Stunning Kashmir Village

Whether you are looking for a short weekend getaway from the city, natural relief for pain management and illness, or a tranquil and relaxing break from your everyday life, the healing benefits of the countryside are felt almost immediately with mindful and organic cuisine and individualized therapies. Also Read - Escape Tourism Gains Traction, Delhi Smog Pushes People to Beach-Side Vacay Spots

Speaking about this, Arvind Rathi, Founder Promoter, Namaste Holidays said, “With Namaste Dwaar, we have made a sanctuary to help people on their unique wellness journeys by providing individualized treatments that combine the most powerful Indian healing systems of Ayurveda, Vedic Acupressure, Naturopathy and Yoga. When combined together, these provide an effective and long-lasting impact on the mind and body. We are the first and only property in the North of India offering a combination of these ancient healing practices. And we have chosen the farmlands as our destination because of the proven benefits of rural living on health.”

All You Need to Know

The boutique luxury hotel features 45 modern guest rooms, including 4 suites, all with an amazing farmland view. With a swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre, wellness centre, library, handicraft zone, dedicated rooms for Ayurveda, Vedic Acupressure and Naturopathy, a recreation centre, and a complete private family movie theatre, this has become the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate with friends and family.

You can plan a visit to this place for a therapeutic countryside experience of Rural India which will include Haiderpur wetlands, a hidden jewel, a paradise for the birds sanctuary, a tour overlooking the stunning scenic beauty that the area has to offer, along with cultural and historic sites that have not been visited earlier – such as Sardhana Church, the largest Basilica in the entire North India region, among others.

“We wanted to showcase the most authentic experiences of the local area, such as rural living activities, farming, and handicrafts. We are combining this with tourism opportunities in the locality. This we hope will boost the local economy and provide employment opportunities, and our property will serve as a platform for women in the villages to gain independence and financial support for their families,” added Rathi.

The architecture of Namaste Dwaar draws inspiration from the older building styles of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan with a keen focus on the Gateways, i.e. Dwaar’s, on which the resort is named. It is conceptualised by renowned Architect Pradeep Sachdeva, the mastermind behind some of India’s most inspiring architectural works including the Garden of Five Senses and the famous Dilli Haat Buildings.

This property serves to showcase the traditional art forms that are at risk of being lost in this age of modernization and urban development. Traditional art from Madhubani, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have been used to enhance indoor spaces, and exquisite stone carved statues from Odisha have been curated to adorn the blossoming landscapes.

In recognition of its efforts to preserve ancestral art & architecture and aid the local economy, the project is registered with UP Tourism and a MOU has been signed with the UP government at the Investor Summit 2018 for the promotion of Rural/Wellness Tourism.