Camping sites in Bengaluru: The Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru lures hearts because of its perennial pleasant weather. On one hand it entices people with the metropolitan vistas surrounding the bustling city, on the other hand people in this city dread the cacophonies of traffic here. Leaving the city bedlams aside, adventure seekers living here have an array of places to hop off to and enjoy an exciting weekend to break the mundane routine.

Bestowed with exotic beauty and the western ghats fortifying coastal line, there are some gorgeous yet riveting camping sites dotted in proximity to Bengaluru. These handpicked sites offer scenes of lush beauty of hills, night camps, star gazing, kayaking, rappelling, bonfires and so much more. Chose your pick and plan yourself a trip full of adrenaline rush, awesome scapes and feelings of exciting tranquilities.

Savandurga

During the yester years, even history hold accounts of how Savandurga was known for its historical importance during the Hoysala Empire. Not only this, but it also boasts of having one of the largest monolith hills in the world. One can only imagine how beautiful the site is. Kayaking, high rope traversing, rappelling, trekking are some of the activities for trekkers in Savandurga to indulge in. Overnight treks on the monolithic hills leaves one with unforgettable memories. In addition to these, one can also visit temples – Narasimha Swamy and Savandi Veerabhadreshwara Swamy.

Ramnagar

The famous site from the evergreen bollywood movie Sholay, is extremely popular amongst the seasoned trekkers. The granite rocks over the rugged terrain is an idyllic spot for an adventurous camping trip. Because it is in close proximity with the city, it becomes a sought after adventure spot making up for a remarkable visit. One can enjoy archery, kayaking, paddle boating, ziplining and jumarring here.

Anthargange

Another ideal place for night camps, Anthargange is nestled amongst the Shathashrunga mountain range. What is different about this site is that travellers can visit numerous caves naturally cut out throughout the rugged and rocky topography. Bonfires under the starry night sky is a common activity trekkers seem to enjoy and they also keep singing until the night falls and keep each other company until the sunrises again. Definitely a must visit if you are interested in some scintillating star gazing throughout.

Nandi Hills

This destination needs no introduction. Every year tourists come in large numbers for enjoying a refreshing retreat to the serene hills which have preserved the cultures since the kingdom of Mysore reigned. Now, the ruined vestiges speak of the unsaid tales of Tipu Sultan. Apart from the historical and cultural connotations attached to this place, people also explore adventure activities like paragliding and trekking here. Mark this on your list for another fun filled adventure.

Bananthimari Betta

Climbing up the trails here furnishes one with picturesque views from atop the hills. Also known as the little paradise on earth, it is a rather unusual trekking site. Well, why go for clichés always? “Bananthi” means a nursing mother and “mari” is the violent goddess. These hills brim with adventure activities like boating, treasure hunting etc. Perfect way to get stocked with excitement of adventures!

