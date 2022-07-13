Naneghat Reverse Waterfall: Water always flows downward, as even a little kid is well aware of. So how can a waterfall ascend? Is it really there? Yes, much to everyone’s amazement. We’re discussing the magnificent natural creation known as the reversing waterfall. A little-known location called Naneghat is situated in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra not far from Junnar in Pune. Mumbai is around a 3-hour drive away. A video from Maharashtra’s Naneghat that captures one such breathtaking sight has gone viral on social media. The phenomenon of water spreading upward instead of downward has left online users perplexed after viewing the video.Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Youths Risk Their Lives To Save Calf Stranded in Steep Valley in Maharashtra's Panvel | Watch

The remarkable footage was shared by officer Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service. He described the phenomena that happen when gravity's force and the wind's pull are equal and opposing. At that time, the waterfall at Naneghat in the Western Ghats range was at its most stunning. A hilltop is seen splashing water in the video. The hill's lush greenery and the circling clouds created a spellbinding scene.

Watch The Gravity-Defying Waterfall:

Due to its unusual look, the Naneghat Waterfall is often referred to as ‘Reverse Falls.’ A 130-foot height difference between the water’s descent and subsequent ascent results in a swirling pattern all along the water’s course. The reverse waterfall phenomenon results from too much airflow in that direction, which blows backwards against the water’s flow and gives the impression that the water is falling and rising against gravity.

How to Reach Naneghat?

Take the state transport bus to Junnar from the Kalyan bus stop. The destination is close to the village of Vaishakhare on the Malshej Ghat route. By car, Naneghat is easily accessible. Additionally, there are numerous trekking organizations that operate in Mumbai and Pune that can be found online.

During the monsoon, Naneghat is also excellent for trekkers. In addition to nature’s opposite rule, a delicate touch of history unquestionably creates the ideal atmosphere for weekenders and those looking for short vacations here.

What are you waiting for? Plan a quick escape to nature!