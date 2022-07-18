Chennai’s Napier Bridge: The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad will take place in Chennai, popularly referred to as the ‘Chess Capital of India,’ in the near future. A chessboard pattern has been painted on Chennai’s famous Napier Bridge in anticipation of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which starts on July 28. The bridge looks almost animated as a car rides past the route, giving a tour of the painted portion of the bridge.Also Read - Braille Navigation Maps Installed At Chennai Railway Stations For Visually Impaired Passengers. Deets Inside

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests in the Tamil Nadu government, tweeted the video of the painted bridge that quickly gained popularity. She captioned the video, "Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board. Check it out."

Watch Napier Bridge All Decked up:

Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022.The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board.Check it out 😊 #ChessOlympiad2022 #ChessOlympiad #Chennai Video Credits – IAS Supriya Sahu pic.twitter.com/JA2DVRTWpP — India.com (@indiacom) July 18, 2022



The Napier Bridge in the nation’s capital was painted to resemble a chessboard in advance of the event, and the sight astounded netizens.

Oldest Bridge in Chennai: Napier Bridge

The oldest bridge in the city is the Napier Bridge, which Francis Napier, the governor-general at the time, erected in 1869. The bridge connects Fort St. George with Marina Beach and is built over the River Coovam. The Napier Bridge is a historic building and a well-known landmark in Chennai. Along the bridge’s arches, pedestrian walkways, and road surface are distinctive bulbs and lighting fixtures.

It has a magnificent appearance at night and gives the impression that the famous building is floating in the lake. The bridge’s distinctive design has been highlighted by the lighting. The colourful swaths that cover the bridge are a lovely sight and give it a three-dimensional appearance.

Biggest Chess Event in Mahabalipuram

The 44th edition of the world’s biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. Earlier, Russia was scheduled to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, but it was moved to India, due to its invasion of Ukraine.

No doubt, Napier Bridge looks like a work of art!