Tuticorin: The third edition of the National Kiteboarding Championship has begun in Tuticorin and will continue till June 29. Over 50 athletes are competing for top honours in the third rendition of this water sports championship. The three-day event that started on June 27 is being organised under the aegis of Yachting Association of India which is the national federation for sailing sports in India and the Premier Kite Boarding Association, the national body representing Kiteboarding in India.

Kiteboarding is a type of sport where a rider is pulled across a water, land, or snow surface with a large kite. The rider is dragged across with the power of the wind. It combines aspects of paragliding, surfing, windsurfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, and wakeboarding. Tuticorin is one of India's windiest coasts making it an ideal arena to conduct wind-based water sports.

The event will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. Kite Boarding as a sport will be making its debut in Olympics at Paris 2024. The event in Tuticorin is being hosted by Aqua Outback, which also hosted the first Kiteboarding Championship in the country. It is being organised by Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy. Tamil Nadu Tourism has also come onboard as partners for this Regatta.

The Regatta will witness top kiteboarders like defending champion Arjun Motha, Varun Narayan, Dylan Fernandez, Philipe Darnell and Jehan Driver in the men’s section and Keona Ranjini and Katya Sani in the women’s category.

The valedictory ceremony will take place on June 29 and it will be presided over by P.Geetha Jeevan, Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment of Tamil Nadu, Anita R.Radhakrishnan, Minister of Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry of Tamil Nadu and other government officials.

Tuticorin Collector K Senthil Raj was among those present at the opening ceremony. Some of the top Kiteboarding Spots in India include: Rameswaram Island and Manapad Lagoon in Tamil Nadu, Blue Bell Beach Dwarka in Gujarat and Morjem Beach in Goa.

(With IANS inputs)