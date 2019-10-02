New Delhi: As many people keep fast during Navratri, IRCTC has decided to offer Navratri food to its passengers from September 29.

IRCTC has come up with this service keeping in mind the ritualistic fast observed by many during the festival. This facility has been introduced from September 29, 2019, and the menu comprises satvik diet like sabudana, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables with items like Sabudana ki khichdi. All dishes will be cooked using rock salt. Other dishes include, dry makhane, sabudana moongfali namkeen, aloo ki tikki, navratri thali, jeera aloo, french fries, sabudana vada, falhari chuda, falhari thali, malai barfi, rasmalai, milk cake, sadi barfi, lassi, plain curd etc.

“This year IRCTC, in a bid to make train travel during this time of the year less of a hassle, is offering vrat ka khana as a part of its e-Catering menu,” the IRCTC statement said, adding that these special meals will be available through select restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Indian Railways network.

Stations offering Navratri Meals are Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Bina, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Nizammuddin, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Vapi, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Daund, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal, Ujjain and Ahmednagar. Passengers will be able to avail this service through pre-ordered on IRCTC’s e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or “Food-on-track” app.

Travellers can place their orders at least two hours before the scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, as per their convenience.