Best Places for Dandiya and Garba in Delhi-NCR: Have you brought your sequin studded, sparkling garba outfits ready? If you have not, its time already! The colourful festive fervor has already begun. Navratri, Durga Puja celebration bells have already started to ring. One of the most auspicious festivals, it is celebrated in different shades with different customs in dofferent states in India. West Bengals boasts of Durga Puja, while North India is doused in traditions of Navratri, Gujarat comes to life with garba nights.

Speaking of garba ordandiya, these celebrations are celebrated not in there native states but in almost every part of India. So Delhites, excited for some enthralling garba nights? Here some of the best places in Delhi-NCR to take your dandiya sticks too.

Dandiya Night, Dilli Haat

One of the most colouful places in Delhi, dilli Haat is one of the most zelous places when it coms to cultural programmes. Loaded with dance vigour, dancing under the night sky is another experience. With pulsating DJ music in the backdrop, lots of food stalls and trinkets shop, this is one of the best places for dandiya .

When: October 2, 2022

Location: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

Tickets: Rs 499

Dandiya Dhamaal, Greater Noida

Get ready for two consecutive nights of merriment and dancing with Anchor Sahiba Dayal, high-energy music, revelry and fun. Games, on-the-spot contests and a fashion show, will further add flavour to this event.

When: October 1 & 2, 2022

Location: Gaur city sports Complex, Noida

Tickets: Rs 450 onwards

Palam Vihar, Gurugram

Get ready to rock the dance floor with the best DJ Dandiya of the city. This event will be held on 30 September, in which entries will start from 6 pm. Live DJs, group performances, food stalls, music, garba dance are among the many fun things to do here. Let us tell you, the entry ticket here is 150 rupees per person.

Location: Padam Greens, Near MCD Toll Tax, Palam Vihar Road, Bijwashan, Bijwasan, New Delhi, Delhi 110061, India

Dandiya Night, Pacific Mall

Entertainment Factory is organizing Dwarka Garba Nights. Pacific D21 Mall Dandiya Night has been organized for the people of Dwarka not to be bored at home. Just put on your traditional clothes and start practicing Garba with a dandiya. In this program, special fasting buffets will be organized for the people coming here, shopping vouchers will be given, not only this, bands will also come to make you dance. Interestingly, the best dressed couple will be given a movie ticket. The program will be held on October 1 and 2 from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Location: Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station, Pacific Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka, New Delhi, Delhi 110077, India

All dance lovers and not dance lovers hail! It is garba time in the city. Bok your tickets and gather your dandiya gang for fun fiesta during this festive season!

Happy dancing!