Navratri 2022: One of the most prominent festive fares in India, the hues of Navratri season are about to splash through the country. With the days inching closer, preparations of festivities has already begun, shoppers have started flocking malls already. Navratri, as the name says -Nine Nights- is the time when ardent devotees keep fast for nine days and celebrate the welcome of Goddess Durga. It is during this time when people also throng the religious doors of multiple temples across the country.

Delhi-NCR peeps pay attention. Here are few of the famous and much revered temples of Maa Durga to visit this Navratri season.

CHHATTARPUR TEMPLE

This place needs no introduction. Another well known temple in south Delhi, it is always brimming with life as devotees visit this place almost everyday. Its marvellous architecture attracts lots of tourists. The main temple here is dedicate to Goddess Katyayani and is said to open specially during Navratri. This is a must visit temple to offer your obeisance this festive season

JHANDWALAN TEMPLE

Decked with lights, the temple is a sight to behold specially during Navratri. Special rituals and pujas are performed during this time. Add it on your list and devotees may seek the blessings of Maa Aadi shakti. How the temple got its name is an interesting tale. It is believed that the temple was christened with this name during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and during that time prayer flags or jhandas were offered, Hence the name, Jhandewalan.

KALKAJI TEMPLE

One of the oldest temples in Delhi, Kalka temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali. According to local traditions, it is believed to be the Manokaamna Siddha Peetha or Jayanti Peeta. Built sometime around 1764 AD, devotees believe that during Navratri Maa Kali fulfils wishes and prayers of her devotees.

SHREE SHEETLA MATA MANDIR

Shree Sheetla Mata Mandir ranks amongst the most popular and large temples in Delhi –NCR. The place springs to life during the festive fervour of Navratri. Visitors do not have the permission to touch the idol of Mata Sheetla Devi and can only offer flowers and prayers.

KALI MANDIR

The famous temple in Chittaranjan Park or commonly known as CR Park is home to Goddess Kali. She considered as one of the avatars of Maa Durga and is highly revered specially in the Bengali community.

GURFA TEMPLE

Located in Preet Vihar, Gurfa Temple is considered as one of the oldest temples in the region. The presiding deity is Mata Vaishno Devi and is flocked by devotees every festive season. This holy sanctum is known for having a large cave inside the premises in a bid to evoke the sentiments of the Vaishno Devi shrine up in north.

A Happy and prosperous Navratri to all!