Navratri 2022: 'Navratri' literally translates to nine nights. These nine nights are all about celebrating the homecoming of Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga after killing demon Mahishasur began her journey from Mount Kailash to her maternal home on earth. 9 embodiments of Goddess Durga are said to be remembered and respected during this Navratri – Shardiya Navratri. The advent of this festival is also like the onset of festive zeal across India although in different forms, names and celebrations. From Durga Puja to garba, these nine days are filled with holy offerings, vigour and frolic. During this time, nine avatars of Maa Durga are also worshipped.

Devotees throng different temples sprawled across India and offer their obeisance to different form the deity. Therefore there are different temples dedicated to the various forms of Goddess Durga.

Let us take a trip down the 9 temples that celebrate 9 avatars of Durga .

Day 1- Shailputri Temple, Varanasi

1st and powerful manifestation of Durga is beleived to be Shailputri. Shailputri is the first Navadurga venerated during the first day of Navratri, and is a reincarnation of Goddess Sati. She is the daughter of King of mountains (Parvatraj) Himalaya and Maina and is depicted to be sitting on a bull adorned with a flower in her left hand, a trident in her right hand and half moon on her head.

Day 2- Brahmacharinin Temple, Varanasi

The second day belongs to Maa Brahmacharini. She wears white clothes and lives in the mountains pursuing asceticism. She is the goddess of scared religious knowledge. The Brahmeshwar temple is dedicated to Maa Brahmcharini. It is located along the Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. Another famous Durga temple is Maa Brahmeshwar temple along the river Ganga at Balaji Ghat in Saptsagar, Kashi.

Day 3- Chandraghanta Devi Temple, Varanasi

Maa Chandragupta is the third form of Nav Durga. She is depicted as a goddess with a warrior spirit. Her third eye is open and she holds weapons in her hands. Her mount is a fierce tiger. Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped for attaining courage and bravery. Her famous Nav Durga Mandir is also located in Varanasi with the name, Chandraghanta Mandir.

Day 4- Kushmanda Temple, Kanpur

The fourth form of Goddess Durga is Kushmanda Devi. Her name signifies a cosmic source of warmth and energy. According to scriptures, she created the world with her smile. Devotees appease Devi Kushmanda to gain strength and good health. The famous Kushmanda Nav Durga Temple is located at Ghatampur town in Kanpur district.

Day 5 – Skandmata Temple, Varanasi

She is the fifth form of Nav Durga and is the Goddess of prosperity and wisdom. She has lotus in her hand and is mounted on a Lion. The fifth day is dedicated to Devi Skandamata, the mother of Kartikeya, Hindu god of war.

Day 6 – Katyayani Temple, Karnataka

The Katyayani Baneshwar Temple in Aversa is very famous amongst devotees here. This is the sixth and the fiercest manifestation of Durga. It is believed that Devi Katyayani was born out of the anger of gods. There are temples in Delhi, Kerala, Vrindavan, Kolhapur that are also dedicated to this form of Maa Durga

Day 7 – Kalratri Temple, Varanasi

Kalaratrti or the ruler of the night, is the seventh for of Maa Durga. The Kalratri temple in Varanasi ranks amongst the most famous temples here where devotees arrive every day to worship the deity.

Day 8 – Mahagauri Temple, Ludhiana

The eighth avatar, Mahagauri is depicted holding a trident, drum and lotus in her hands. This temple in Ludhiana, Punjab is well known for its ritual practises.

Day 9 – Siddhidatri Temple, Sagar

Siddhidatri means the one who represents enlightenment. This is the ninth avatar of Goddess Durga which symbolises bestowing divine powers and knowledge. While there are few temples dedicated to Sidhidatri in Varanasi and Devpahari, the one locaret in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar region is more famous.

Happy Navratri to all!