Places To Visit In Navratri 2022: The most colourful festival of the year is here again. Here is time to dive deep into divinity and observe piousness in thought and action. The time is to celebrate Navratri, the nine days dedicated to the worship of nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Celebrated across the country, Navratri, literally meaning 'nine nights', is an auspicious festival characterised by the continuous chanting of Mantra, temple bells and arti echoes. The Navratri festival is dedicated to Maa Durga and is celebrated with zeal in the month of "Ashwin." According to the English calendar, the pious Ashwin month is between September and October, which is the time to welcome the winter season. This year, the Goddess will be worshipped from September 26 to October 04, 2022.

The Navratri fervour is distinct and extraordinary in various places across the country. Each state has a different and unique way of celebrating Navratri. Taking a religious vacation to these places during Navratri can help people appreciate India's vibrant culture. Take a look at these 10 places you absolutely cannot miss during Navratri 2022.

10 PLACES TO VISIT DURING NAVRATRI 2022:

1. Kolkata

Kolkata is, undoubtedly, one of the best places to celebrate Navratri. Adorned with enormous statues of Goddess Durga and guarded by elaborately decorated pandals, every nook and corner of West Bengal is soaked in festive fervour. The Navratri festival in Kolkata is popularly known as Durga Pooja or Durgotsav, which commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the shape-shifting buffalo demon who could not be defeated by any man or god. Rituals are performed to commemorate the day when the eyes of the idols are drawn. Some of the best places to visit pandals in Kolkata are Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, and Bankura. The markets will be brimming with souvenirs and ceremonial items. Make an effort to visit the street market and do shopping.

2. Ahmedabad

Gujarat’s Navratri is the world’s longest traditional dance festival and it is one of the prime places to go for Navratri 2022. People gather to show off their best moves while dancing to dandiya and Garba tunes in brightly colored clothes embellished with mirrors, buttons, and needlework. The traditional dance style ‘Ras Garba’ which is also performed with small wooden cylindrical sticks known as ‘Dandiya’ is the hallmark of Gujarati Navratri. People gather in huge grounds and spaces to collectively dance and celebrate the festival.

3. Varanasi

Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, is one of India’s holiest cities, and it goes all out to celebrate the Navratri festival in grand style, that is why it is said to be one of the best places to celebrate Navratri. Thousands of diyas light up Varanasi’s ghats, and Ramcharitmanas chants reverberate throughout the city for ten days. One of the most notable features of Navratri in Uttar Pradesh is the performance of Ramleela, a traditional play expressing the climax of the mythological epic Ramayana. While Maa Durga’s victory over evil is celebrated for nine days during Navratri, Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana is celebrated on the tenth day (Dussehra) with the burning of massive effigies. The artis performed at dusk and dawn at the famous ghats are surely not to be missed.

4. Mysore

One of the main reasons to visit Karnataka during Navratri is to see the Mysore Royal Palace, which is illuminated with thousands of lights. Dasara, also known as the Nadahabba festival, is a ten-day festival that includes music and dance performances at various auditoriums throughout Mysore, Karnataka. The ceremonial parade on the last day of Navratri is the most anticipated of all the festivities. During this Dussehra parade, an idol of the goddess Chamundeshwari is carried around on the back of a decorated elephant. There are elephants, camels, and horses in the procession, as well as dance groups, music bands, and adorned tableaux.

5. Bastar

Visit Bastar in Chhattisgarh to celebrate Navratri in the traditional way. Unlike any other region in India, the Bastar district celebrates Navratri or Dussehra at the time when their native goddess Devi Mavli meets her other sisters. During the 75-day festival, deities from neighboring towns visit the Danteshwari Temple in Jagdalpur. The deities are moved in chariots constructed by local artisans using ancient techniques. Thousands of pilgrims and priests visit Jagdalpur’s Danteshwari Temple to worship the local deities.

6. Mumbai

From Durga Puja to traditional Garba dance, everything happens in Mumbai. As you walk down the streets, you’ll notice pandals with massive idols of the goddess Durga. Mumbai’s nights are musical, with people dressed in colorful outfits flanking the grounds and music filling the streets. On Vijaydashmi, the effigies of Ravana, the ten-headed demon, are burned to commemorate Lord Ram’s victory over evil.

7. Vijaywada

Tens of thousands of worshippers flock to Vijayawada during Navratri. Head to Kanaka Durga Temple, where a variety of events are held, to soak up the festive atmosphere. It’s a joy to see the temple’s primary god dressed in various forms every day. Being located on the banks of the Krishna River, the majority of devotees rush to the waters to take a holy dip. Another location in Vijayawada where you can see the celebrations is the Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple.

8. Kullu Manali

Kullu celebrates Navratri in a distinctive manner. The Kullu Dussehra festival lasts seven days and commemorates Lord Ram’s victory over the demon Ravana. During this time, around 200 deities from neighboring towns and villages are paraded to Kullu’s Raghunathji Temple. Among the goddesses, there is Manali’s legendary goddess Hadimba. The ceremony concludes with the burning of a pile of wood, symbolizing Ravana’s mythological realm, Lanka.

9. New Delhi

If you’re in Delhi during Navratri, head to Ramlila Maidan. This is the location of all events. Many Garba and dandiya nights are held in the Indian capital, and a large number of young people attend. Many Ramleela plays are also performed throughout the city to entertain children and the elderly. You must not miss the spectacular event of burning Ravana’s effigies on Dussehra.

10. Coorg

Durga Puja is celebrated as a massive carnival in the Indian state of Karnataka. This vibrant carnival is also known as the Mariamman festival. The Pandavs’ wife, Draupadi, is honored with traditional dance. There is also a parade in which gods, goddesses, and evils are depicted in theatre.

So which one of these unique ways you want to experiment with during Navratri 2022?