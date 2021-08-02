Idukki (Kerala): In Kerala lies the world’s best kept secret – the Neelakurinji flower! Ever heard of it? Well, considered one of the rarest flowers in the world, the Neelakurinji blooms just once every 12 years in India’s south-western state of Kerala, when it covers the hills in a stunning violet hue. This year, it has bloomed again!Also Read - Neelanurinkji Flowers Bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills After 12 Years

Idukki's Shalomkunnu (Shalom hills ) under the Santhanpara Panchayat are blossoming with the blue Neelakurinji flowers, giving people a stunning visual treat!

Strobilanthes Kunthiana, known as Neelakurinji and Kurinji in Malayalam and Tamil, is a shrub that is found in the Shola forests of the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Nilgiris Hills, which means "blue mountains", got its name from these Neelankurinji flowers.

Some of the Strobilanthes bloom after four, eight, 10, 12 or even 16 years. But the growth of most of them is patchy and virtually unnoticeable.

Neelakurinji – ‘The Blue Flower’ – Covers Kerala in Hues of Blue

This time over 10 acres of Neelakurinji flowers have covered the Shalomkunnu. However, these hills are not open for tourists this time due to COVID-19.

“This time owing to Covid, tourists are not allowed to visit the hills. The flowering of Neelakurinji known as Strobilanthes Kunthiana is special for people in Idukki. But along with it, efforts must be taken to conserve such rich biodiversity,” said Binu Paul, a native who studies keenly on the biodiversity of Idukki.

A video of the flowers on the hill was shared recently by news agency ANI.

Watch the stunning clip here

#WATCH | Shantanpara Shalom hills under Santhanpara Panchayat in Kerala’s Idukki are covered in hues of blue as Neelakurinji flowers bloom, which occurs once every 12 years pic.twitter.com/DyunepahAv — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

“Shantanpara Shalom hills under Santhanpara Panchayat in Kerala’s Idukki are covered in hues of blue as Neelakurinji flowers bloom, which occurs once every 12 years,” ANI tweeted.

The complete blossoming of these flowers after 12 long years comes after isolated flowering was reported last year from Anakara Mettu Hills of the Western Ghats bordering Tamil Nadu, Puttady near Thondimala and the border village of Shantanpura Gram Panchayat.

Isolated flowering happens in various areas in the western ghats during different seasons.

