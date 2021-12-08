International Travel Update: International flyers take note! Starting from December 14, travellers wishing to enter Colombia must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test report or vaccination certificate, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz has announced.Also Read - Indonesia Badminton Team Pulls Out of World Championships Due to Omicron Variant

PCR test must be performed 72 hours in advance

The PCR test must be performed 72 hours in advance, while the last Covid vaccine dose must have been applied at least 14 days before the travel, the minister said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"If you have been vaccinated less than 14 days before, you must also submit the PCR test 72 hours in advance. We are not going to prohibit the entry of any Colombian resident; everyone can enter," he explained.

Ruiz added that the government’s decision is based on an increase in infections in recent weeks in the South American country, as well as to allow the mass vaccination process to continue unimpeded.

Colombia migration pre-registration form

The official said that all travellers entering Colombia, including citizens, residents, diplomats and tourists, must fill out the Colombia migration pre-registration form online.

According to IANS, Colombia has so far registered 5,082,762 confirmed Covid cases and 128,821 deaths from the disease as per the government’s latest report.