To boost tourism, Nepal has eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international tourists. According to the reports, international travellers can travel easily to Himalayan region and do not require pre-departure PCR test. They have to show their fully vaccinated certificate. Covid19 Crisis Management Coordination Centre (CCMC) of the Government of Nepal has also decided to remove the PCR test requirement for travellers who have taken covid-19 vaccine jab.

Nepal is finding ways to revive the lost economy due to pandemic. The National Tourism Revival Committee has formulated strategic action plans for both public and private sector stakeholders of the tourism industry.

Here are a few points:

Scrapping mandatory PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers. Domestic flights will offer special discounts to international travellers during the period of revival. The Hotel Association of Nepal will offer at least 20% discount to international visitors for their hotel services. Goodwill Ambassador for Nepal Tourism is Nirmal Purja, record-breaking Nepalese Mountaineer. This has been appointed by the Nepal Ministry of Tourism.

More plans and strategies will be decided and said within April 2022.