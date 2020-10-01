Even 6 months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the viral disease is affecting our lives most tragically. Also, its grave impacts on the travel sector have ruined the economies around the world and have forced countries to ease travel restrictions after releasing certain mandatory rules and regulations to be followed. Also Read - New Travel Guidelines Under Unlock 5.0: All Important Things to Know

Recently, Nepal has issued its new safety guidelines for those who are planning to go there for mountaineering. To minimize the risk of spread of the novel viral infection, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal, has stated that tourists need to bring a PCR test report, not conducted over 72 hours before landing in Nepal. Also, they have to carry a hotel booking document and have to remain in quarantine for 7 days after landing in the country.

According to the new guidelines, travellers have to undergo a PCR test on the fifth day of the quarantine and also submit documents to verify that they have insurance worth $5,000. They will be granted permission to go for mountaineering only after testing negative of COVID-19.

Notably, Nepal had restarted mountaineering activities from July 30 and the country’s tourism ministry has asked the travellers to get an entry-visa or entry permit to be able to land in the country.