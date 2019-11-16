Neral-Matheran toy train, that was derailed the previous year after 3 days of the arrival of monsoon is going to rundle again. This is what the Chief Public Relations officer of Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar, recently stated. According to him, the toy train will be working before the summer vacation. The government is targetting to complete the restoration work of the rain-ravaged route before April.

Notably, due to the lack of road access to the damaged railway line, the reconstruction work will be challenging and it will cost approximately 6 crores to complete the work. Usually, the toy train service remains shut during monsoon. The authorities are trying their best to restart the service from Matheran to Aman lodge before Christmas.

Nestled at a height of around 2600 feet above the sea level, Matheran is the nearest hill station in Mumbai. It was discovered in the year 1850 by Britishers. They are the ones who developed this place into a summer retreat. Notably, there is no other way except for the toy train to reach the place. Indian Railway provides the most affordable commuting option to the tourists in the form of the Neral Matheran toy train. Launched in 1907, the toy train can carry about 100 passengers. The zig-zag railway track helps the passengers to get a perfect view of the Matheran hill.