New Delhi: As India witness an upsurge in the number of Coronavirus cases, the Maldives, also knowns as Bollywood’s favourite go-to-destination has joined the list of countries that have banned the entry of travellers from India. On Sunday, the Maldives tourism minister tweeted, “With effect from April 27, (Maldives’ health authorities) suspends tourists travelling from India to the Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands.” Also Read - Radhe Song Seeti Maar Out: Salman Khan-Disha Patani’s Dance Number Will Make You Want to Shake a Leg. Watch

It is not shocking for other countries to impose fresh restrictions as COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire in India. While the cases were spiralling up drastically, the Bollywood celebs could not help but trip over the Maldives. It’s been over a year since the world has been battling with the deadly Coronavirus. India reported 3,49,691 new cases and 2,767 deaths nationwide in the last 24 hours. In fact, several states are going through another lockdown, and the government is urging people to stay at home. Although, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff are amongst the few celebrities who decided to use this time to unwind. Also Read - Maldives, Germany, Italy, And Bangladesh Ban Travelers From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

As soon as the Maldives announced the travel restrictions, netizens decided to troll Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. They got backlash for posting exotic pictures on their social media. Disha Patani had shared stunning pictures from the beaches of the gorgeous Maldives. Later, she was trolled for vacationing during this time. Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani Face Flak As They Return From Maldives

Check out the memes:

A user commented after Disha and Tiger were spotted at the airport after their exotic vacation, “Where the hell these celebs going? When the entire nation is in such a crisis and when govt is imposing lockdowns!!! Can’t their vacations wait for a bit?”, while another user commented, “Each and Everything will be remembered. Shame on such ppl who ran away wen whole country is upside down.. ”

“Sharm karo!! Desh me logo ke kya haal ho rkhd hai aur inko Maldives me vacation krne se fursat nahi mil rhi. Shame on you!” wrote an Instagram user.

Not just Disha and Tiger, lovebirds Alia and Ranbir too made their way back to Mumbai after spending some quality time together. However, Alia did not post any exotic pictures from her vacation.

Your thoughts on these memes?