Jammu Kashmir: In order to tap the potential of the unexplored, hidden gem of Kishtwar in Kashmir, the district administration recently launched adventure sports activities. This is an endeavour to further boost the tourism industry. Organised by the Kishtwar Development Authority (KDA), the activities were inaugurated by the District Development Commissioner of Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma.

According to officials, Zorbing Ball adventure was introduced on the first day. Besides this, other activities like sky jumper, trampoline and paragliding shall be introduced soon in the upcoming days.

Commissioner Sharma lauded this step by the KDA and said, “Kishtwar township and other areas have great potential for paragliding, which needs to be exploited for attracting tourists.”

Kishtwar: the unexplored gem

“The land of sapphire and saffron”, Kishtwar, is a majestic upland valley located almost 235 km from Jammu. It boasts of breath taking panoramic vistas of the snow capped mountains, lush green grasslands and the tranquil ambience surrounding it. In addition to the arresting views, this little hamlet offers great terrain for adventure sports like trekking, rock climbing and especially paragliding. One of the most popular treks is the Paddar Valley to Zanskar trek over the Umasi La Pass. Hence, it is rightly said that Kishtwar encompasses an untapped potential which can boost the tourism of the state.

It has some gorgeous fruit orchards and abundance of flora and fauna to rejuvenate in. Qilla Kishtwar, Machali Mata temple, Mughal Maidan, Katarsamna, Bharnoin are few of the must visit tourists spots in the picturesque valley of Kishtwar.

Saffron Fields

The mesmerising purple fields of saffron are simply divine. Their bloom peaks during the months of October and November. These saffron fields sprawl across villages of Matta, Berwar, Hatta, Pochhal, and Bhatta. The locals can be seen plucking saffron in the early hours of dawn. Post sunrise, it is said, that often the red carpels get detached from the petals making it cumbersome to handle it further. The fragrance of the saffron is a bliss one cannot miss.

Kishtwar National Park

This national park perched on the hills was built to provide a safe haven for the endangered species of the Snow Leopard in India. It was accorded the status of a national park in 1981. The USP of this park is its vivid backdrop with the babbling sound of the river streams by it and it inhabits one of the largest and richest count of flora and fauna like – brown bear, Snow Leopard, Musk Deer, Serow; birds – Bearded Vulture, Paradise Flycatch, Koklas etc.