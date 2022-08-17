New Ayodhya: One of the seven holiest towns to the Hindus is Ayodhya, which is situated in Uttar Pradesh beside the Sarayu River. Since Ayodhya is thought to be the location of Lord Rama’s birth, it plays a significant part in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The enlargement of the holy city is known as ‘Navya Ayodhya.’ With the construction of a brand-new train station, a state-of-the-art international airport, and well-connected big highways, Ayodhya is being promoted as one of the top tourist attractions in the state.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Gears Up To Inaugurate Its First Table Top Airport In The Spiritual Lands Of Chitrakoot

Along with guest homes for five different nations, the new city will also have accommodations for around twenty Indian states.

There will be guest homes for five nations, including Korea, monasteries, and more than 100 plots for various religions, communities, and volunteer organizations in the New Ayodhya.

The forthcoming Ram temple, possibly the biggest Hindu temple in the world, will continue to be the centre of attention in the holy city.

The tourist department’s conservative prediction is that the number of tourists visiting Ayodhya will triple over the next ten years.

Ayodhya: Eco-Friendly City of Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath promises to make Ayodhya an eco-friendly city and all departments are working in tandem to ensure this. Future plans call for developing the 1500-acre township as a Vastu-friendly Vedic City.

According to officials, entry points will have electronic vehicles for ferrying devotees to the Ram temple.

All the main routes will have parking and multi-level parking areas.

Ayodhya will also be developed as a solar city.

There is a proposal to build a digital museum based on Lord Ram in Ayodhya to boost tourism and beautify the temple town.

It is where the 1992 Indian riots connected to the Babri Masjid controversy took place. The mosque, which Muslims and Hindus claim was constructed on the site of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, became a point of conflict. Despite the controversy, Ayodhya has developed into an essential spiritual hub and offers travellers a wealth of colour and spirituality to experience.

The traffic-free streets of Ayodhya, the home of numerous temples representing various religions, are fascinating enough to be worth a visit.

Are you excited about the new Ayodhya?