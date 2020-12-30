In a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus variant, the Philippines has decided to shut it’s borders for travellers from 19 countries until mid-January. Also Read - Current Vaccines Will Protect Against New Coronavirus Strain From UK, South Africa: Govt

As per international news agency Reuters, the new regulations will be in effect from December 29 midnight to January 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the 'flagged countries', the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message.

The country had earlier banned flights from the UK as the new coronavirus strain was detected. The new variant is said to be 70 percent more infectious and is spreading rapidly. Coronavirus has killed over 1.7 million people worldwide and the new strain has renewed fears.

As per the agency, the flagged countries include France, Australia, Canada, Germany, South Africa, Singapore, and Japan.

The country has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. It has more than 470,000 cases and 9,124 deaths. Although, the new variant has not reached the Philippines. The country might expand the travel ban in the coming months and ban more countries from entering the Philippines.

Meanwhile, India has signed a revised air service arrangement with the Philippines.

An official statement stated that the revised air services agreement signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and the two countries. The development comes at a time when India has formed air bubble arrangements with more than 22 countries.

As per updates, such a revised agreement can increase greater trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchanges between India and the two countries in tune with the developments in the civil aviation sector.