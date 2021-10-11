International Travel Update: In a piece of good news for travellers from India, fully vaccinated Indians with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine travelling to the UK will not have to undergo quarantine from Monday (October 11) i.e., today, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said on Thursday.Also Read - International Flights: India Restarts Visa-free Travel For Nationals of THIS Country. Check Details

Ellis tweeted, "No quarantine for Indian travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or other UK-approved vaccine from October 11. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month."

New Covid Travel Rules in UK from Today. What it Means For Travellers From India?

New Covid Travel Rules in UK from Today. What it Means For Travellers From India?

Earlier, the UK travel advisory had made 10-day quarantine mandatory for Indian travellers, including those who have received both doses of Covishield manufactured by Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII). However, after facing staunch criticism from across different quarters of the country, the UK travel advisory has now accommodated Covishield as an approved vaccine in the UK.

So, if you are fully vaccinated, then prior to your departure, you will have to book and pay for a day 2 Covid-19 test which is to be taken after your arrival in UK. The passengers will also have to fill in a passenger locator form 48 hours before arriving in England.

Note that you will be considered fully vaccinated only if you had taken the second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days, the government advisory said.

Meanwhile the UK government has accepted Covishield and India’s vaccine certificate. “India will be added to this list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination 4am Monday 11 October. If you arrive in England before that date you must follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you arrive after that, you can use a vaccine certificate to prove your vaccination status,” the UK advisory said.

The new travel advisory that was implemented on October 4 mentioned that, “Formulations of the listed vaccines — Astra Zeneca Covishield, Astra Zeneca Vaxzevira and Moderna Takeda — qualify as approved vaccines.”

In response to the UK quarantine rules for Indians, India had also imposed a 10-day mandatory quarantine for UK nationals arriving in India from October 4 onwards. The move came as a reciprocity of the UK’s decision that people vaccinated with Covishield in India will have to meet the strict mandatory quarantine rules while visiting the UK.

“The measures announced today mark the next step as we continue to open up travel and provide stability for passengers and industry while remaining on track to keep travel open for good,” Britain’s Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, tweeted.

The British High Commissioner to India also thanked the Indian government for cooperation over last month. As the UK has now eased the travel restrictions for vaccinated Indians to the UK, India may also take steps to reciprocate and ease the present restrictions imposed on UK travellers to India.

Other than India, fully vaccinated travellers from Brazil, Hong Kong, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey are now exempt from quarantine.

(With IANS inputs)