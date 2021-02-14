Valentine’s Day is finally here. Love and romance in the time of a pandemic seemed complicated at first but that didn’t deter the love birds across India to make the love week special for their partner. As per a report by Booking.com, the world’s digital travel leader connecting travellers with the widest choice of unique places to stay announced the top domestic destinations booked during Valentine’s week between February 8 to February 15, 2021, and domestic destinations endorsed for romantic escapes by Indian travellers. Also Read - Story Behind The Origin of Valentine's Day, The Day of Love

Celebrating love at these destinations: New Delhi, Goa and Mumbai are the top booked domestic destinations by Indians travelling during Valentine’s week of February 8 to February 15 followed by Jaipur and Bengaluru. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Spike in COVID Cases For 4th Day With 3611 New Infections, 38 Deaths

Top endorsements by Indian travellers for each of these trending destination: Devanahalli (Karnataka), Hampi (Karnataka), Candolim (Goa), Puducherry and Jodhpur (Rajasthan) topped the charts as the top trending destinations for Indian travellers travelling domestically as compared to the same time last year (February 8 to February 15, 2021). Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Chunky Panday-Bhavana Panday And Their Quirky Love Story

Devanahalli, Candolim and Puducherry have been endorsed by Indian travellers for relaxation.

Candolim and Puducherry have been endorsed by Indian travellers for beach and beach walks.

Hampi and Jodhpur have been endorsed by Indian travellers for its history and monuments.

Most recommended destinations for romantic escapes by Indian travellers travelling within India.

From quiet beaches and hill stations to historical forts and emerald lakes, the top five destinations endorsed for romantic escapes by Indian travellers include Cola (Goa), Chikmagalur (Karnataka), Yercaud (Tamil Nadu), Mysore (Karnataka) and Neemrana (Jaipur).

Accommodation

Top booked accommodation types by Indian travellers travelling within India from February 8 to February 15, 2021.

Hotel

Resort

Guest House

Hostel

Apartment

Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com said, “2020 has been a difficult year, especially for travel which was one of the most impacted industries. However, it is heartening to see travel optimism amongst Indians who are still enthusiastic about travel and have demonstrated the same by booking and searching for destinations and accommodations on our platform. From destination inspiration to unique accommodation types, we have options for everyone wanting to celebrate this special day of love. In the meantime, with our mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, we will be there for our customers offering the widest choice, great value and the easiest experience from anywhere and on any device, so travellers can enjoy all of the unforgettable experiences this world has to offer when it is safe to do so.”

Methodology

This data has been compiled based on the top booked destination with check-in dates between February 8 and February 15.

For trending destinations, the destination had to be in the top 100 most searched destinations and had to be amongst the top 10 destinations with the highest increase.