Do you know that seven Indian cities have managed to be on the list of ‘top 100 city destinations in 2019 ranking’? Yes, you read it right. According to Euromonitor International, a UK-based global market research company, “India’s strong cultural resources, diversity of experiences and price competitiveness have helped it become one of the popular destinations in Asia.”

If we talk about the rankings, India’s national capital, New Delhi has been given the 11th rank when it comes to being a popular destination for visitors. The city is trying its best to grab the 8th rank soon. For this, the tourism department is focusing on enhancing the infrastructure, developing a world-class airport and providing top-class medical help. It is also trying to make visitors’ stay comfortable by providing them luxury.

After Delhi, Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has grabbed the 14th rank. Mumbai is expecting to welcome around 12 million tourists by the year-end. The next city in line is Agra, which is popular for being the home to one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal. The city has managed to hold 26th spot on the list. Capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, which has a magnificent past is currently at 36th position in the ranking. The city is planning to move up in the ranking soon.

When we are talking about popular destinations in India, how can the ‘Pink City’ not be on the list? Well, Jaipur, which is the capital of the royal state of Rajasthan is on 34th position while the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata is at 74th spot on the list. And last but not least, Bengaluru, the ‘Garden City of India’ has managed to be on the 100th list.

Notably, the number 1 spot has been grabbed by Hong Kong while New York City is the most popular American destination on the 2019 ranking list.