New Delhi: The New Delhi railway station is now offering airport-like facilities to the passengers.

A world-class 'Executive Lounge' by IRCTC, aiming to make the journey comfortable, can be found on the first floor of platform number 1 of the station, wherein the passengers will get all the facilities that are found in an airport. Scroll down to see photos.

For the convenience of the passengers, massage chair service, music, business centre facilities and more have been provided in the lounge built at the New Delhi railway station.

If a traveller has to do his office work and needs a computer with internet facility, then he can use the business centre of the lounge.

Apart from Wi-Fi internet connection and TV, the lounge also offers multi-cuisine buffet. However, for all these facilities, passengers will have to pay a fixed amount – the details of which are provided below.

Note that, an entry fee of Rs 150 will be charged for the first hour, while Rs 99 will be charged separately for each additional hour.

Passengers can also opt for Lounge Package 1, which costs Rs 600 for 2 hours. The package includes entry fee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and shower.

Apart from this, for additional facilities, passenger can choose Lounge Package 2. In the lounge, IRCTC will also arrange special buffet, which has been fixed at Rs 250 to Rs 385 per person.

Notably, the executive lounge will remain open 24 hours for the passengers.

(With IANS inputs)