New Delhi: It’s time to rejoice for people in Delhi, as it has been ranked the third best capital in the world for a holiday by Bounce, a luggage storage firm.Also Read - Delhi Peeps! Now Enjoy World-Class 'Executive Lounge' at New Delhi Railway Station | See Pics

New Delhi Declared World’s Third Best Capital City to Visit on Vacation After Valletta And Abu Dhabi

The interesting study, conducted across the globe, included 69 capital cities and was based on factors like tourist attractions, cost of transport, restaurants and weather conditions among others. Also Read - Good News For Travellers! Sariska Tiger Reserve Likely to Get New Safari Zones

Which City Has Grabbed The Top Position?

According to the study, Malta’s capital Valletta has been placed at the topmost position in the list and UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi has ranked at the second place. Valletta earned 6.74 points out of 10, Abu Dhabi earned 6.24 points, while New Delhi on third spot earned 6.6 points. Also Read - After Nearly 20 Months, Iran Reopens Border For Foreign Tourists. Check Details

Interestingly, the study revealed that the average cost of hotel in New Delhi is USD 101.87 (around INR 7,632.84), which is approximately USD 35 (INR 2,623.88) less than the average cost of other capital cities. Also, New Delhi has 290.61 restaurants per square kilometre which is the second-highest of any capital. Now we know what makes this an interesting place for a holiday, don’t we?

Moreover, Luxembourg City was found to have the most inexpensive public transport. Bangkok has been declared the capital city with the best average temperature. Meanwhile London was judged as the most Instagrammable city in the world, with 151 million hashtag mentions. On the other hand, Paris had 120 million hashtag mentions on Instagram.

How many of these places have you been to?