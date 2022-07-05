Mumbai: Waiting before journeys is never easy. The anticipation to not miss the booking can give anxiety to some and the not so great waiting lounges only add on to the tiredness. While airports have luxury lounges in place for passengers to wait, railways stations in India lack this facility as of yet. In a first, a concept of pod hotels was introduced in India last year and executing it, Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus built its premiere comfortable lounge.Also Read - Mission Raftaar: Delhi to Howrah in Less Than 15 Hours. Deets Inside

Taking travel experience a notch higher! Enjoy the comfort of budget friendly & cozy sleeping pods at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/NIrmZwT3Aj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 3, 2022

The press release by the central railway said, “”Central Railway has brought in new initiatives through Non Fare Revenue. These are benefitting passengers and also fetching revenue for Railways. Adding in its endeavour now, a Pod hotel is opened for passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.”

According to the release, the Pod Hotel was developed under the New Innovative Non Fare Revenue Income Scheme (NINFRIS)

What are pod hotels?

These cute and compact little pods have a lot to offer. These are small yet luxurious lounge where passengers can have a good stay before boarding their trains.

There will be total of 40 pods – 30 single bed, 6 double and 4 family pods

Pods will furnish passengers with proper privacy in AC rooms

Other facilities include – locker facility, mobile charging point, intercom, fire alarm, deluxe toilet and bathroom

Booking can be done online via mobile app or at the reception desk itself

The idea is to allow travelers a comfortable, and soothing waiting experience without burning a hole in their pocket.

Now you don’t have to be all weary before starting your journey!