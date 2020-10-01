Unlock 5.0: With October upon us, the Union Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) announced guidelines for Unlock 5.0 with new relaxations for the next phase of lockdown. While the center has allowed more economic activities outside the containment zone, here’s looking at travel-related guidelines issued by the ministry. Also Read - Unlock 5 Guidelines: Centre Allows Theatres, Pools to Open From Oct 15; Lockdown to Continue in Containment Zones

The new unlock guidelines say that the International flights and travel for passengers remain suspended till October 31. "The international air travel, except those permitted by MHA, continues to remain shut," the MHA said in the fresh order. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement mentioned that the ban will not apply to international all-cargo and international scheduled flights.

Inter-state travel without restrictions has been permitted too and remains in effect. The pre-requisite norms had asked travelers to carry e-pass, e-permit etc to travel but the government recently lifted the restrictions.

In its earlier announcement, the MHA had allowed Metro trains to resume services across the country.

The new guidelines had not permitted states across India to impose any local lockdown which does not fall under containment zones without consulting the central government.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a statement said that India has established separate bilateral air bubble arrangements with Kenya and Bhutan for the operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries.

India as established air bubble arrangements with 15 countries including the US, UK, Canada, the UAE, Qatar, Nigeria, Maldives, Kenya, Japan, Iraq, Germany, France, Bhutan, Bahrain, and Afghanistan. The air bubble arrangement allows airlines from both countries to fly passengers to fly from one country to another.

Apart from lifting few travel restrictions, the Home Ministry has permitted the opening of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks, and swimming pools for the training of sportspersons outside containment zones from October 15. Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks, and swimming pools were not permitted under unlock 4.0.