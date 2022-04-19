New Visa Rules in UAE: The United Arab Emirates has implemented a new liberalised Entry and Residence Scheme that includes new categories and broadens the reach of beneficiaries. The project is targeted at boosting the country’s tourism, economic, and educational competitiveness. As part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme, the UAE has modified the Golden Residence criteria in order to recruit and retain global talent. The list of eligible beneficiaries has been broadened to include extra perks, such as a 10-year renewable residency period.Also Read - 5 Best Places to Visit in Abu Dhabi This Summer

The new Entrance and Residence Scheme also includes ten different types of entry visas, each with its own set of conditions and perks. The new visas do not require a host or sponsor and provide greater flexibility, multi-entry, 60-day validity, and a single application platform.

The eligibility criteria for the golden residence scheme have been simplified, and the categories of recipients have been increased. Investors, entrepreneurs, unique talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and first-line heroes are all eligible for a 10-year residency. Each group receives customised benefits under the new visa kinds.

UAE Government Media Office's statement:

#UAE adopted a new Entry and Residence Scheme including new categories and expanding the scope of beneficiaries. A step that supports the country’s competitiveness in the tourism, economic and educational sectors. pic.twitter.com/BKApLKiXJz — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) April 18, 2022

The new Entry and Residence Scheme offers 10 types of entry visas with simplified requirements and more benefits. New visas require no host or sponsor, offer more flexibility, multi entry, 60 days validity and one unified platform to apply at pic.twitter.com/0PsCJYaoyR — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) April 18, 2022

Golden Residence: Amendments make it possible for holders of golden residences to sponsor family members. The maximum time of stay outside the UAE is unrestricted in order to keep the golden residence valid. When purchasing a house valued at least 2 million dirhams ($544,500), real estate investors can receive a golden dwelling.

Official statement:

Green residence: 5-year residency for freelancers and self-employed individuals without requiring a sponsor or employer in the UAE

Green Residence Investors: 5-year residency for investors establishing or participating in commercial activities. It replaces the previous residence that was valid for 2 years

New Residence Types: 5-year residence visa to attract talents, skilled professionals, freelancers, investors, and entrepreneurs

New Entry Visas: For the first time, new categories of visas are introduced that do not require a host or sponsor. Furthermore, all entrance visas are valid for 60 days from the date of issuance and can be used for single or multiple entries. They can also be renewed for a comparable time.

Job Exploration Entry Visa: It does not necessitate the involvement of a sponsor or a host. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, it is given to people categorised in the first, second, or third skill level. A bachelor’s degree or its equivalent should be the minimum educational level.

Business Entry Visa: To encourage investors and entrepreneurs to investigate business and investment prospects in the UAE, entry is available without the need for a sponsor or host.

Tourist Visa: There is now a 5-year multi-entry tourist visa that does not require a sponsor and only requires verification of a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent.

(With inputs from IANS and Bloomberg)