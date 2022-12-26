6 Best Places To Celebrate New Year In Delhi-NCR

New Year Celebration In Delhi-NCR: Come December, 'What do we do on New Year' is one of the first question that pops in our heads. New Year is right around the corner and New Delhi is all ready

New Year Celebration In Delhi-NCR: Come December, ‘What do we do on New Year’ is one of the first question that pops in our heads. New Year is right around the corner and New Delhi is all ready to celebrate this night with pizzazz. As you know, New Year parties in New Delhi are known for their extravagance, and this year is no different. Some of the best clubs and even better New Year events in New Delhi are buckling down to offer you an exhilarating night. With thumping music, huge dance floors and party crazy people, you will not be disappointed in the capital city.

Some of us are travelling, and others have already booked tables for new year’s brunches and dinners. Some may also have planned new year staycations (and if you haven’t till now, here’s where you need to look!). Many of us are also looking forward to spending the night at home, in solitude, celebrating with loved ones around.

However, there are some who still want to make plans and party their way into 2023. And when it comes to parties, Delhi definitely knows how to do them! So, make your new year party for 2022 all the more exciting as you head to these spots in Delhi for a night filled with fun.

Smaaash Carnival, DLF Mall of India, Noida

This year, head to Smaaash Carnival with your gang. While this place has something in store for everyone, be it, kids or adults, this family event can be the best experience you have this New Year’s. Along with some great food and music, guests shall be provided with masks at the entry itself. Sounds exciting? Well, wait till you hear about the giveaway prizes here too! You just can’t get enough of drinks here and the prizes are surely the takeaway for the night. Get ready to enjoy with your family at this bash in Delhi.

Time Machine Restaurant: Noida

In Noida, there is yet another eatery that can add spark to you New Year’s celebration. This place is renowned for both its elegant decor and mouthwatering meal. Time Machine throws special parties on New Year’s Eve with music, entertainment, and other fun stuff.

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel: Noida

Sector 18, Noida, is where you’ll find the Radisson Blu MBD Hotel. The top parties in Noida occasionally take place at this hotel. The top international music, shows, cuisine, and beverages can all be found here. This hotel stands out because every age group is taken into consideration when choosing the party’s theme

Party Hubs in Delhi-NCR

While there are multiple places in Delhi-NCR to enjoy partying on New Year, here are the most popular hubs to drive into. Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi, every place has a special hub to celebrate every occasion. These places have a wide array of bars, cafes, restaurants that brim with life during festive fervour.

Connaught Place

Gardens Galleria, Noida

Hauz Khaz

Sector 29 Gurgaon

Tip: If you have decided on a place, it is best to make reservations to avoid last minute chaos. Also, reach you desired place in time to avoid queues and traffic.