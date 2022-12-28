New Year 2023: 6 Best Places To Ring In Celebrations In Aamchi Mumbai

With few days to New Year, we have curated a list of best places for you to ring in new year with bang!

New Year 2023, Mumbai: Another of those days when we go deep down in retrospection and nostalgia of the year and make plans for the upcoming times. Let us not mope of went down in 2022 but stretch our backs and gear up for a fantastic 2023. Planning how to celebrate new beginnings? Here are few places and things to indulge in to have a fantastic opening of 2023.

Radisson Blu, Mumbai

Welcome the new year in style at Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport. Whether you want to host a corporate retreat or enjoy a vacation with your closed ones, this is a perfect choice for you. Located near the city’s most iconic corporate hub, this is a great place for you to party and have a gala time. Indulge in some delicious dinner and special mocktails. Keeping the covid situation in mind, they are taking precautions and also following all the safety measures. So, come party without any fear and have the most wonderful start to the new year.

Camping At Pawna Lake

If your idea for a new year party in Mumbai falls more along the lines of a quiet evening spent in the outdoors, then Pawna Lake camping is just the thing you need to do. You can spend your day hiking in the area and as the night settles in, witness a beautiful sunset by the lake.As the night proceeds, you can start a bonfire under the stars, listen to live music and even twirl a little with your partner. As the night descends, the temperature starts to drop, making the perfect ambience for a piping hot dinner and a fun drink at the venue. Not only can you spend a quiet and memorable evening with your loved ones and sleep under the stars in a comfortable tent but you can also welcome the next day with a spectacular sunrise over the hills.

Out Of The Blue

If crowded parties and deafeningly loud music is not how you want to welcome the new year, then this is the perfect spot for you! This place is ideal for those who want to add a little bit of class to their new year’s celebrations. Try their mixed berry salad or Chicken Roulade and throw your taste buds a party!

Forest Camp Amid the Beauty of Matheran

Enjoy this enthralling camping session with your squad and get a pleasant view of the Sahyadri mountains of the Western Ghats.Witness a breathtaking combination of natural environments like waterfalls, forests and grasslands and rejuvenate yourself

Have a comfortable stay as the campsite which is well equipped with all the modern facilities like washroom, power backup and much more. Go for the exploration of Alexander Point that opens up to gorgeous views of Palasdari Lake, Rambaug Point, Garbut Point and Chowk Point

Toto’s Garage

This bar, as the name suggests, is a grungy looking place that’s famous for its quirky interiors , thronged by those who love good booze, dancing, and rocking music. Guests love to see the DJ playing in a Maruti Van as they are swathed in the bar’s soft neon lights.

New Year At Prabalmachi Top

Unleash your inner explorer and set out on a thrilling trek to the Prabalmachi top, which sits at an elevation of 2300 feet. Witness the eagle-eye views of the Matheran range of the western ghats from the top and admire the gorgeous view

Relax around a warm bonfire at base camp while stargazing and surrounded by twinkling fireflies, which will be a visual pleasure.

Now is the time to right away make reservations because there are so many last minute planners!