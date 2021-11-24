New Delhi: This time, make your New Year celebrations fun and exciting with your loved ones amidst the mesmerizing hills, silky smooth clouds and picturesque views. As the winter is already here, the weather begins to cool down in North East India during the months of December and January and it makes the trip all the more happening.Also Read - THIS New Year Explore Scenic Beauty of Ooty, Mysore And Coonoor | Check IRCTC Package

So, in case if you have been planning to explore this part of the country for a long time, here we have curated some places where you can visit to celebrate New Year in Mother nature's lap far away from all the hustle and bustle of every day's life to enjoy the relaxed pace of life.

If you enjoy straying off the beaten track and into nature, are titillated by the possibility of adventure, or simply want to explore a new part of India you haven't seen before

Celebrate New Year in The Nature’s Lap Amidst These Breathtaking Hills in North East India

Shillong

Shillong is nothing less than a paradise on Earth. Its scenic beauty, tall pine trees, rolling hills and cotton candy clouds – what else could you ask for on a vacation. This will undoubtedly be one of the best holiday destinations to celebrate New Year in North East India with your near and dear ones.

Gangtok

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Gangtok the exotic capital city of Sikkim. It is, in fact, also a Buddhist haven which is a must-visit. Treat your sore eyes with the breathtaking views of majestic Mt Kanchenjunga. With many touristy places to visit, Ganktok is also known for its distinct mouth-watering cuisine. You can thank us later for the suggestion!

Mizoram

Tired of the hectic life? Looking for a place to enjoy relaxed pace of life amidst the idyllic settings of the nature? Well, then Mizoram is the place to be. Located at around 11000 ft above the sea level, the views from above will completely mesmerize you.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji is one of the must-visit places in North East India and it is also one of the favourite holiday spots for the travellers for its living root bridges, which are formed due to ceaseless rain. The lush green surroundings of Cherrapunji and Nohkalikai Falls are some of the must-visit touristy places here. Go, check them out!

Ziro

Home to the Apatani tribe, Ziro is a scenic paradise in North East India that boasts of vast stretches of lush greenery, which makes it an ideal location to unwind and relax in the lap of nature. Ring in the New Year this time by travelling to this offbeat destination.

For sure, tourism in Northeast India is still finding its feet and once you explore these places, you won’t regret your choice – that we can assure you!