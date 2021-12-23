New Delhi: India is home to some of the most beautiful resorts in stunning locations. We’re just as excited as you are for the New Year and Christmas celebrations and what better than ringing in the festive season with a blissful and a serene staycation at your favourite travel destination with your friends and family?Also Read - DJs, Cultural Events a 'NO-NO' During Christmas, New Year Amid Omicron in THESE States

Also, if you're concerned about the costs, don't be! Because here we've compiled a list of incredibly cool places you can visit in India during Christmas and New Year's eve on a pocket-friendly budget. Check them out.

Here’s a List of Some of The Top Spots in India to Ring in The New Year in Style

1. Evolve Back, Kabini

This luxe hotel boasts of a one-of-a-kind design with wooden floors and thatched roofing. It houses a lovely infinity pool that overlooks the Kabini River, as well as a peaceful in-house spa that offers a variety of ayurvedic treatments. Each cottage has its own dining area, large bathrooms, and beautiful surroundings. The restaurant serves a range of lip-smacking cuisines and is located approximately 90 kilometers from Mysore Airport. This is the perfect spot for people who want to welcome the New Year in a warm, cozy way.

2. Wonderla Resort, Bengaluru

Wonderla Resort is located right in the backyard of Wonderla Amusement park and 35km away from Bengaluru city. The Resort offers luxurious rooms, fully equipped recreation areas, with all amenities. The Wonderla resorts provide its guests with a home away from home, giving them a chance to enjoy a relaxing and stress-free staycation. Check out Wonderla’s website and grab some exciting New Year’s offer packages at the best deals.

3. Corbett Mango Bloom Spa Resort, Jim Corbett

This Spanish-style forest refuge, located on the banks of the Koshi River, is ideal for those who want to ring in the New Year in a spectacular outdoor settings. This environmental-friendly facility provides spacious accommodations with all of the necessary amenities. The Pantnagar Airport is about 100 kilometers away from this place, while the Ramnagar Railway Station is about 23 kilometers distant. Hence, reaching this place will not be a problem, and once you are there, you may relax in a peaceful setting surrounded by rich foliage, kickstarting the New Year with near and dear ones.

4. Neemrana Fort Palace, Rajasthan

If you want to ring in the New Year in style, this is without a doubt the place to go! This spectacular fort-palace, built around the 15th century, looms over the Delhi-Jaipur route. It has become one of the most popular weekend retreats from Delhi since the Neemrana group rebuilt it. Built on a hill, this fort palace contains seven palace wings that are divided across 12 floors and surrounded by gorgeous gardens. Not to mention that all of the suites and rooms have been elegantly adorned with treasures and lovely artworks. Go, check it out!

5. The Grand Dragon, Leh Ladakh

Take the plunge if Leh has been on your mind for a long time! When you arrive here, you can book a room at one of the region’s earliest luxury hotels, which has been welcoming visitors for more than 40 years. The luxurious and large rooms provide views of the spectacular Stok Kangri range and are furnished with all of the latest amenities you could want. Then there’s an opulent restaurant that provides a delectable range of Chinese, Tibetan, and Ladakhi cuisines.