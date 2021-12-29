New Delhi: Planning to travel within India in 2022? Here is a piece of good news for travellers. Budget carrier IndiGo has recently announced a sale on domestic flights on the occasion of New Year’s eve, with fares starting as low as ₹1,122. Isn’t that amazing? Moreover, the fares will be applicable with no change fee, the airline announced.Also Read - Watch Video: Heavy Snowfall in High-altitude Areas of North Sikkim Leaves Tourists Stranded

Important Dates

The sale period for booking starts from 27 December and ends on 31 December; however, customers can book tickets for a period of three months starting 15 Jan till 15 April.

SpiceJet Discount

Meanwhile, another private airline has also announced a booking sale for domestic travel during the same period. The sale on SpiceJet flights is from 27 December-31 December, while the travel period is for three months from 15 January-15 April.

SpiceJet is also offering a one-time free date change on sale fare bookings, if, in case, there are any change in travel plans or if flyers wish to change their travel date.

on sale fare bookings, if, in case, there are any change in travel plans or if flyers wish to change their travel date. You can also avail an add-on offer with the code ‘ADDON25’ on SpiceJet flights, where customers can avail 25% discount more on sale bookings and also get preferred seats, priority services if they book directly on www.spicejet.com.

Covid-19 & Travel Restrictions – The Impact

The continuous surge in the Covid-19 cases in the country has forced airlines to cut flights and shut operations. The second wave of coronavirus this year and the resultant lockdowns meant that the entire period was a near washout in operations, leaving the aviation sector battered for most part of the year.

There was a ray of hope when things slowly started getting back to normalcy and people started taking to skies again in most part of this year; however, with the sudden surge in Omicron cases in India, the future looks bleak once again for the aviation sector.

Suspension of International Passenger Flights

Notably, scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, limited passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 32 countries, including France and the Netherlands, under “air bubble” arrangements.

Recently, in a major relief to international travellers, the Indian government has announced that they have signed the air bubble flight agreement with Saudi Arabia, and direct flights between both nations will commence from January 1, 2022. Click here for more details.