New Year Getaway: Best Weekend Escapes From Mumbai For Wholesome Celebrations

Want to go somewhere beyond the city of Mumbai for New Years? Here are some of the best ways to make new memories for new year.

New Year Getaway: Best Weekend Escapes From Mumbai For Wholesome Celebrations

Mumbai Weekend Getaway: Life in a metro is not as great as it sounds. The hustle culture takes a toll at some point and all one wants is to escape the cobweb. Mumbaikers, we hear you. Want to make a quick getaway from the city this New Year? Fret not, the western ghat and its lush beauty is a great place to celebrate new beginnings.

Here is a list of places where people from the financial capital of India can make a quick, one day escapades for New Year weekend. Choose your pick!

Alibaug

Dotted with serene beaches, picturesque views and lavish retreats, Alibaug must be on your list, especially if you are a Mumbaikar. From history to walking into the woods, vibing at the beach, shopping and so much more. There is no surprise that the coastal city has a range of beach for travelers to go to. One of the popular sightseeing spot is the old Portuguese fort, Korlai. Built around 1521 AD, take a short road trip to this place and do walk around the lighthouse . On can enjoy a whole lot of parasailing at the Alibaug and Kashid beach. Apart from this, jet skiing and kayaking can also be included in your itinerary.

Panchgani

The name itself reveals the secret of its location- this little getaway is nestled between 5 hills of the western ghats. One can indulge in paragliding trekking if you want some activities to fill in your getaway. Apart from that, this hill station offers Devil’s Kitchen caves, Dhom Dham, rivers and more to spend a serene time with your loved ones

Lavasa

Now this a unique town that is said to b settled away from pollution and snuggled in the lush panoramic greens. IT is believed that its architecture is inspired from the Italian toen of Portofino. Hence people enjoy the dams, lakeside view, promenade here. Weather here is like a cherry on top of the weekend trip.

Matheran

Matheran is a quaint hill station about 100km from Mumbai. The most beautiful way to reach there is via Neral-Matheran toy train that meanders through hill forests of Western Ghats. pic.twitter.com/CYpO0KDsVV — Maharashtra Tourism (@maha_tourism) October 25, 2022

Perched atop the Western Ghats, Matheran is one of the oldest hill stations with some of the best views to behold. The famous Matheran toy train is a must experience. Relish the scenic scapes of the ghats as the train chugs through the tracks. Apart from this, one can got multiple peaks to enjoy a good sunset and also go for trekking, horse riding, valley crossing and more.

Karjat

Karjat is just the place if you wish to begin Ne Year with some activities and thrill. It is a full package as people can indulge in trekking, rappelling, waterfall climbing, exploring forts and relics. Its, rock cut structures and grainy topography makes it an uber cool destination.

Malshej Ghat

Going to Malshej is an experience of a life time. Here two most famous fort treks that are equally challenging- Shivneri Fort, Harishchandragad. Seasoned trekkers specially come here to check off this thrilling trekking to the forts, With greenery all around and adrenaline pumping through vein, Malshej becomes a good getaway. For the ones who are not interested in trekking, Malshej falls, Pimpalgaon dam Is here for you to explore.

A great road trip, Malshej is recommended!

Plan your trip, make your bookings because there is still time!

Happy New Year