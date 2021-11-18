New Delhi: Good news for travellers from India! New Zealand has finally approved India-made vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin. Yes, you read that right! So, what does this mean now? Well, scroll down to find out.Also Read - IND vs NZ, 1st T20: India Take 1-0 Lead as the Men in Blue Beat the Kiwis By 5 Wickets

New Zealand Approves India-Made Vaccines – Covishield & Covaxin

The announcement was made by India’s high commissioner to New Zealand, Muktesh Pardeshi. Also Read - Vaccine Hesitancy Greatest Threat In Overcoming Covid Pandemic, Says SII's Adar Poonawalla

He took to Twitter and wrote: Also Read - Highlights IND vs NZ 1st T20I Match: Suryakumar Yadav's Fifty & Rishabh Pant's Gutsy Knock Guide India Home

“In a positive decision, NZ includes #covishield and #covaxin in the list of 8 recognised vaccines. We keenly await lifting of travel restrictions. India is already open to vaccinated tourists”.

Interestingly, this decision has come soon after Australia, which is New Zealand’s neighbour, recognised the two Indian vaccines last month.

As per the latest developments, now travellers from India jabbed with covishield or covaxin will not have to quarantine upon landing in New Zealand. Till now, the island nation has approved eight vaccines. Also, both the vaccines have been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

India Has Opened Its Border For Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers From 99 countries

As the Covid situation has improved in the country, India has allowed entry to fully vaccinated international travellers from 99 countries including the US, UK, UAE, Qatar, France and Germany, among others for the first time since March 2020.

Overall, India has mutual vaccination certificates with 96 countries, as announced recently by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The rule came into effect on November 15 and travellers from mutually agreed nations do not have to undergo any post-arrival COVID-19 test.

Though travellers from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine, they will still have to follow some COVID-19 norms.

New Zealand till date has reported 9285 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths. As soon as the number of virus cases started rising worldwide during the outbreak, the island nation sealed all its international borders and went into strict countrywide lockdown.

For the uninitiated, covaxin has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, and is the first made-in-India anti-Covid shot. While covishield is the Indian variant of Britain’s Astrazeneca vaccine, and manufactured locally by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).