Niagara Falls Lights Up: The three waterfalls on the River Niagara, Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls, are together known as Niagara Falls in Canada. They are located on the boundary of the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario. Niagara Falls is a renowned natural landmark because of its majesty and heritage. The Niagara Falls lights up in support of the Save the Soil initiative. It is a global movement started by Sadhguru to address the soil crisis by bringing people from all over the world together to advocate for soil health to increase the organic content in cultivable soil.

Sadhguru hails Niagara fall lighting up!

Spectacular to see #NiagaraFalls light up in support of #SaveSoil. Time for every human heart to come alight for the Mother of all mothers and the Source of all Life. -Sg @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/EbYdLh4MiV — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 22, 2022

Also Read - Want to Settle Abroad? Show Indian Passport And Take Citizenship of These 5 Beautiful Countries | Watch Video

Watch Niagara Falls’ breathtaking visuals:



The brilliant colours of Niagara Falls provide a beautiful vista that can be seen from both near and far. Niagara Falls at night is unlike anything you've ever seen, with the bright waters against the sky enhancing the splendour of the thunderous wonder. Three separate locations near the Falls shine lights to give beautiful waterfall illumination.

Summer is the finest time to see Niagara Falls, especially between June and August. Although it is also peak season, which implies it is clogged with visitors, the weather and attractions compensate. When you visit the Falls after dark, you’ll be able to see the illumination tower projecting vivid colours on all three waterfalls, which happens every night of the year. Niagara Falls’ majesty and grandeur Niagara Falls, which formed 10,000 years ago, is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Isn’t Niagara Falls truly magical?