Kashmir’s Nishat Bagh: Kashmir is known for its gardens, which include numerous maple trees, cool fountains, and a plethora of colorful flowers. Gardens such as Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, and Chashmashahi, located near the picturesque Dal Lake and lovely hills, have become popular tourist destinations. The Nishat Garden or Nishat Bagh, often known as the ‘Garden of Bliss,’ is the second-largest Mughal garden in Kashmir Valley, after Shalimar Bagh, and one of Srinagar’s most renowned tourist attractions.Also Read - Kashmiri Pandit Employees Furious As Transfer List Of Teachers Leaked Online

A lovely water channel runs through the garden, providing a pleasant area for refreshing oneself while roaming through the thick vegetation. The little fountain behind the garden, Gopi Tirth, provides the garden with pristine waters. Nishat Garden offers a superb opportunity to take a Shikara ride through flowering flowerbeds, trees, fountains, and other attractions. Aside from natural views, the park also provides shopping opportunities for its visitors. Also Read - BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma from Party's Primary Membership Over 'Controversial Statement'

A glimpse of Nishat Garden in Jammu & Kashmir:

Our #PicOfTheDay 📸 is a beautiful reminder to let our joys burst forth, like the leaves in the spring. To relive this beautiful scene, visit Nishat Bagh, also called the ‘Garden of Bliss’, in J&K soon#AmritMahotsav #MainBharatHoon #IncredibleIndia IC: @faizankhurshids pic.twitter.com/5wYh5NXesZ — Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) June 6, 2022

Also Read - '2 Killed In 24 Hours': Kashmiri Pandits Fear For Lives, Many Flee After Targeted Killings | Video

Nishat Bagh’s Layout in Jammu & Kashmir

The actual landscaping of Nishat Bagh was done in conjunction with the terrain and water patterns peculiar to Kashmir Valley, despite the fact that the layout was based on the design of Persian gardens. The garden is divided into two half by a stream of still water, and each level is characterized by a high embankment with its own collection of colorful flowers. The Dal Lake is framed by the Zabarwan Mountains, providing a breathtaking vista. This dreamlike garden is a haven for nature enthusiasts, family vacationers, and romantic couples, offering breathtaking views and an unforgettable experience.

Paradise in Jammu & Kashmir – Nishat Bagh

Nishant Bagh’s 12 unique terraces

Nishat Bagh’s twelve gardens correspond to its twelve well-kept terraces. This series of 12 Persian-style patios represent the 12 zodiac signs. Every terrace has its own distinct characteristics.

A water reservoir that is also connected to the garden’s main intake on Terrace 1.

Terrace 2 features an entrance, and there are over five fountains on this terrace.

Terrace 3 features a one-of-a-kind design, with a two-tiered construction including five tiny slots in the front and the same on the sides.

Terrace 4 has a pool and a water channel.

Terrace 5 is a squared enclosing of five fountains with a stone-surfaced sitting arena.

Terraces 6 and 7 have two floors, each with five fountains and a completely different design.

A water channel can be found on Terrace 8.

Terrace 9 has an eight-sided seating area as well as a pool with nine fountains.

Terrace 10 – Has a water channel with fountains that may be accessed through two stairways on either side.

Terrace 11 features twenty-five fountains in a pool and is reached via engraved trails.

Terrace 12 – Also known as the Zenana chamber, this room is protected by a front wall adorned with beautiful arches.

The Srinagar District’s Nishat Bagh is 11 kilometers from the city center. The nearest airport is Humhama, which is 25–30 kilometers away. The airport has connections to all of India’s main cities. Public transportation, including buses and auto-rickshaws, can take you to Nishat Bagh.

Entry Fee: Rs 10

Timings: 9 AM – 7 PM (Opens all days except Friday)

What are you waiting for? Head to the second largest garden in Kashmir right away!