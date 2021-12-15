Chennai: In view of the upcoming festival season, and looming threat of COVID new variant, Omicron, the Tamil Nadu state government has announced extension of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till December 31.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Imposes New Restrictions, Extends COVID-Related Curbs Till Dec 31 | Details Here

In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus during New Year celebrations, according to the reports, people in Tamil Nadu will not be allowed to enter beaches across the State on December 31 and January 1, 2022. This decision came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting on Monday to review the COViD-19 situation in the State. Scroll down for more details.

As of now, the state has decided to extend the lockdown based on the Union government's guidelines, as per a statement issued by the state government. Notably, those found violating the COVID-19 protocols, a penalty will be imposed on them, the statement added.

According to report by ToI, the existing ban on social, political, and cultural activities will also continue till December 31, while function halls and swimming pools will be permitted to function.

Other Details

To further prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the test-track-vaccinate strategy will be followed, whereas people will be required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Meanwhile District collectors have also been advised to take intensive preventive measures and conduct door-to-door checks in containment zones.

Tamil Nadu recorded 649 new coronavirus cases and nine fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections reported till date to 27,36,695 and the death toll to 36,633.