International Travel Latest News: Reacting to the demonstration held by Indian students outside the Chinese Embassy in the national capital, Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that the government has no choice but to impose the ravel curbs as COVID is still spreading in many parts of the world.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media people that it has no choice but to take preventive measures like travel restrictions to contain COVID-19. On Monday, a demonstration was held by stranded Indian students in front of its embassy in New Delhi. These students, mostly studying medicine, demanded Beijing to permit their return to re-join their studies.

Asked for reaction to the Indian students' demonstration in Delhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that COVID-19 is still spreading in many parts of the world .

“So, in this context, the Chinese government has no choice but to take a lot of prevention and control measures,” Hua said.

She added that given the situation, China is adjusting its measures in accordance with the evolving situation, in order to ensure the safe, healthy and orderly flow of Chinese and foreign travellers.

“I want to stress that China’s inbound prevention and control measures are applied to all inbound travellers, including its own citizens,” she said.

Last week, the Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri criticised China’s prolonged stringent travel restrictions, saying that: We are disappointed to see an unscientific approach with regard to several problems currently being faced by Indian students, businessmen, marine crew and exporters, to name a few.”

Besides, over 23,000 Indian students studying in Chinese colleges, mostly medicine, hundreds of businessmen, employees, and their families have been stuck in India since last year. The curbs also resulted in several people either losing jobs, businesses, or separation of families.