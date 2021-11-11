New Delhi: It’s fascinating how one small step makes a huge impact in the society. Situated in the south of Sindh Valley, this village in Kashmir has a small population of 1000 people and yet has managed to make an everlasting impact on people of this country. You ask how? Well, setting an example for others, this quaint little village has banned dowry and lavish weddings, which other places should replicate too.Also Read - Escape Tourism Gains Traction, Delhi Smog Pushes People to Beach-Side Vacay Spots

Perfect! No Dowry or Lavish Weddings in THIS Stunning Kashmir Village

Interestingly, all villagers at Baba Wayil have officially signed a stamp paper to abolish the dowry system from their region.

According to Indiatimes, the document signed by the villagers of Baba Wayil states that no one has the right to demand, TV, jewellery, refrigerator, clothes etc from the bride's family. Furthermore, violators will be socially boycotted, denied entry to the mosque and the person or family will be banned from burying their dead in the local graveyard. This is remarkable!

Meanwhile the document also directs the groom to pay at least ₹15,000 as marriage settlement and ₹20,000 to the bride for her wedding expenses.

This noble initiative has been taken by the Baba Wayil village in a bid to protect its daughters, after witnessing a rise in dowry cases and its resulted sufferings. Isn't this phenomenal?

Ban on Lavish Weddings

The village sarpanch, Altaf Shah revealed to Indiatimes that dowry is evil and has made the lives of women miserable; hence, it’s the role of the villagers to save their sisters. (What a progressive thought!)

Baba Wayil also aims to ban lavish weddings and encourage simpler weddings like those performed in the 19th century.

This highly inspiring change is the need of the hour in the society that we all are part of and we hope other cities follow suit.