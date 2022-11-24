No Last Name On Indian Passport? You Won’t Be Allowed To Travel To THIS Country

New Delhi: Do you plan to travel to Dubai, Abu Dhabi or any other place in United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Make sure you have declared your first and last name clearly or else get ready to drop your plan.

The authorities of United Arab Emirates told trade partner IndiGo airlines that passengers with a single name on passport who are travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to/from UAE with effect from November 28 (Monday). This means that both first and last names need to be clearly declared.

“As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE,” the statement said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

According to the statement from the low-cost carrier, the authorities of UAE also said that however, passengers with single name on passport and in possession of a residence permit or permament visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in “first name” and “surname” column.

