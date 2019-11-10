New Delhi: The Indian Railways decided to replace one litre Rail Neer water bottles with 500 ml bottles on Shatabdi trains in an attempt to save water. The present rule is that passengers who travel for five hours are given 500 ml water bottles. Others are given 1-litre bottles. But it has been found that since the travel time in Shatabdi is shorter, it’s difficult to finish one-litre water, which is leading to a lot of water wastage.

“Currently, passengers who travel for five hours on Shatabdi trains are given 500 ml water bottles while those with a travel time of more than that are given 1-litre bottles. Now, everyone will be given 500-litre bottles as we have seen that water in bigger bottles is being wasted,” said a senior official of the ministry, as quoted by PTI.

If required, the passengers can get extra bottles but for that, they would have to pay.

Shatabdi Express trains are a series of fast (called superfast in India) passenger trains operated by Indian Railways to connect Metro cities with other cities important for tourism, pilgrimage or business. Shatabdi Express are day-trains and they return to the station of origin the same day. The Shatabdis along with The Rajdhani and the Duronto are among the fastest trains in India and the Indian Railways consider Rajdhani and Shatabdi as prestigious.