We have good news for travellers who are currently in Goa to enjoy the new year. State's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant has recently announced that Goa won't impose a night curfew on January 1st and therefore people can have a blast on new year's night. We are sure this must be news of relief for many. Celebrating and having fun without any time limitation always sounds to be exciting.

But, amidst loud music, too much drinking, and good food, you should not forget that COVID-19 pandemic is still here and we need to follow certain rules to keep the disease at bay. As per a TOI report, Goa's CM, on December 31st, 2020 said that everyone should follow the SOPs set by the state government to keep themselves safe. They should cover their faces using face masks, maintain social distancing at parties or any gathering, and keep sanitizing their hands. Moreover, you should maintain social distancing rules even in churches and zatras.

Notably, health minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane had earlier tweeted that he has spoken to the CM regarding imposing night curfew on new year in Goa and the concerned file is also in the process as it is significant for people to adhere to SOPs as Goa is a tourist destination. When asked about this tweet, Pramod Sawant said he will have a conversation about it with the health minister.