Kasol, a quaint village of Parvati Valley, yet one of the most popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, stretches along the enchanting Parvati River. Even though it is a village, Kasol has many delightful tourist destinations in and around it. A stroll on the footbridge over River Parvati, walking down the rustic village lanes, sipping a cuppa from one of their quirky cafes and lazing around in Kasol; these are the several ways in which you can calmly enjoy the many wonders of nature. Here are some of the best places in and around Kasol that will treat you with experiences like these.

1. Kullu

Kullu which is situated at a distance of just 50 km from Kasol and situated on the banks of the Beas river (pictured above), is one of the closest getaway spots. The picturesque hamlet surrounded by majestic mountains provides breathtaking views. There are many sightseeing spots in Kullu like the Pandoh Dam, The Great Himalayan National Park, Chandrakhani Pass and also Tirthan Valley among several others. Tourists can keep themselves entertained on their trip to this must-visit place in Himachal Pradesh. For the ones who have a penchant for adventure, you can also try activities like trekking or even the yak safari.

2. Parvati River

Gushing through the beautiful Parvati Valley, this river is one of the major attractions in Kasol. The beaming river waters, pristine valleys and pleasing landscapes make this place heavenly. If you happen to visit Kasol with your gang, you can indulge in many fun activities – camping being one of them. If not, you can also just sit back and engage in never-ending conversations with your friends while nature continues to rejuvenate you.

3. Malana Village

To understand the local culture and lifestyle, visit the attractive Malana village in Kasol which is flanked by the splendid peaks of Deotibba and Chandrakhani. This village is an absolute treat to the eyes and to get the best of this place you can also trek to this destination. Rugged terrains and the distinct culture of this village will make your visit worthwhile. Another interesting thing about this village is that it is believed to be founded by Alexander The Greats army.

4. Kheer Ganga Peak

Another popular destination in Kasol is the Kheer Ganga Peak which is situated at the end of Parvati Valley. This is where you will have one of the best trekking experiences. The easiest and also the most fun-filled one, the trek trail is about 9 km approximately which eventually reaches an uphill from where you get beautiful views of mountains and can even choose to take a dip in the hot water spring that originates at the top.

5. Bhuntar Town

Bhuntar is a charming, small-town that is situated in Parvati Valley amidst dense forests. Situated at a distance of 30 km from Kasol, this town is nothing but paradise. The trails are tricky and the roads narrow making it a thrilling experience to drive through this town. The confluence of River Beas and River Parvati (pictured above) is worth watching. If you wish to do nothing but just relax and observe people and places, this is the place to be.

6. Manali

Located at a distance of 80 km from Kasol, Manali is one of the best and most-visited tourist destinations of Himachal. This is where your eyes will be treated to the views of the majestic and stunning Himalayas. And for a bit of adventure, you got trekking, skiing, paragliding and also ice trekking; everything that a tourist looks for!